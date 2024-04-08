Seven-time snooker world champion Stephen Hendry MBE is to visit the island later this year.
‘An evening with Stephen Hendry MBE’ will take place on Saturday, September 21 from 7pm at the Douglas Snooker Club.
He is the latest icon of the sport to visit the island after Jimmy White made a similar appearance at the club in February.
Scotsman Hendry had a glittering career becoming the sport’s youngest world champion at 21.
In addition to his seven world titles, the 55 year old from Queensferry has won six Masters, five UK Championships, as well as 36 ranking titles during a glittering career that has also seen him make 777 century breaks.
Hendry, who is also a respected television pundit, will play 10 frames versus local players and then embark on a question and answer session. Tickets are priced at £40, but if you'd like to play Hendry it is £100.
Organisers say that tickets for a strictly limited VIP ‘meet and greet’ with hot buffet, Champagne reception, signed lanyard and front-row seating is also available for £100.
For further information on the JRTE Marketing-sponsored evening, or to book a ticket, please call Neal on 255981.