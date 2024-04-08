Lizzie Holden returned to action at the weekend following a spell on the sidelines with illness.
The Manx cyclist has endured a tough start to the 2024 season, having been diagnosed with the Epstein-Barr virus in February.
But the newly-crowned Isle of Man Sportswoman of the Year was back in the saddle at the weekend, riding for UAE Team ADQ in the prestigious Paris-Roubaix Femmes one-day race in France.
Tackling the infamous cobbles in the spring classic, a large number of riders did not finish or were outside the time limit in the 148.5km race, with Holden being one such rider who didn’t finish.
The race was won by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) who outsprinted Elisa Balsamo (Lidl Trek) and Britain's Pfeiffer Georgi (DSM).