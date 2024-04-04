The second round of Isle of Man Clay Pigeon Shooting Club’s Colin Bowen Memorial English Skeet League was held at Meary Veg, Santon last weekend.
The event attracted a field of 29 competitors who took part in near-ideal conditions, with the Easter cups also up for grasps.
The leaders after the first round were Michael Cross and John Moore both with 25 straights. In joint third were Paul Mihailovits, Roman Sammer, Stan Cross, Rachel Bowen-Matthews and joint C class leaders Giulio Fabrizio and Andre Visnjov all on 23.
The leading B class shooters were Peter Kelly, George Davies and Will Rand on 22.
After the second round, in C class Ted Kermeen was third on 42 points with Fabrizio second on with 43 points but winning c class with 44 was Visnjov.
Dave Corlett tied for second in B class with 43, but Kelly took first in B with 45. M. Cross was third in A class with 47 points but there was a tie for first between Sammer and Mihailovits, therefore a shoot-off was required and Sammer won by hitting 11 to his opponent’s 10.
In the handicap section there was a clear winner in Fabrizio who took the cup with 55 points.
A team event was also included in the shoot but over 100 targets and the winners were Jeff Corkill and Rand with 185 points. In joint second were S. Cross/Bowen-Matthews and Mihailovits/Visnjov with 182.
On Easter Monday the Skeet Medley Cup was held sponsored by Stan Cross, with 14 shooters taking part in cold, damp and dull conditions.
The leader after the skeet doubles was M. Cross with a perfect 26, while in second on 25 was Kelly with Mihailovits, Corkill and Rand joint third on 24.
English skeet was next and there was a new leader in Kelly with 49 points, while in joint second on 48 were Mihailovits and S. Cross, the latter hitting the only straight in English skeet, followed by Corlett and Rand on 47.
The final discipline was Olympic skeet and at the completion of the competition in C class Visnjov was third on 47 points, with Liam Kirkpatrick taking second on 52 but winning C class with 59 was junior David Cowin.
Brian Faragher was third in B class on 60 points, but there was a tie for first between Corlett and Kelly with 65.
In A class Corkill was third on 66 points, with M. Cross taking second on 67 and in first place in A was Mihailovits with 68 but taking the championship with 70 was S. Cross.
This Sunday is the second round of the Suntera Global Sporting League. Duty officers this week are J. Moore and B. Faragher.
PETER KELLY