Darryl Hill took his tally of Manx Car Store Island Championship titles to nine after defeating Peter Kirkham 6-0 at the Cue Zone last week.
The former professional player had previously featured in well over a dozen finals and this was only Kirkham’s second, having lost 6-4 to John Kennish back in 2021.
Both players missed numerous opportunities in frame one but it wasn’t decided until Kirkham got the dreaded double kiss on the final green, leaving his opponent with an easy pot to go ahead, frame score 60-30.
In the second frame, Hill potted the first red but followed up with a bad miss on the blue in trying to split the pack. Kirkham built a small lead before 28 from Hill gave him a slight advantage.
Kirkham had no luck as twice he potted good long reds but didn’t land on a colour first time and secondly was very unlucky to go in-off into the middle. From in hand, Hill made a frame-winning break of 32 for 2-0, 69-20.
Hill finally got into full gear when taking frame three 86-1 which included a 66 break around the pink and black spots.
The chance of a century was missed after the penultimate red only sneaked in the wrong side of the pocket, leaving him just a treble on the black which never threatened.
In frame four, Hill opened the scoring with 28 and led 44-32. Kirkham potted the final long red to a black corner pocket but once again had no luck as the white disappeared into the green pocket.
Although Hill didn’t immediately punish him, taking just the yellow from in hand, another miss from Kirkham on the green meant it was soon 4-0 going into the interval, 57-37.
Frame five was scrappy to put it mildly, with Hill making a 23 to take it 62-7 and leave him needing only one more for victory.
The end wasn’t long coming as Hill found his best form of the night with a good 79 in frame six to win it 80-3 and seal the title.
Congratulations go to Hill: nine titles at the age of 30 possibly leaves him tied with Mike Colquitt with only the late Willie Craig on 12 island titles ahead of them. Commiserations to Kirkham who will have better days and some back luck didn’t help his cause.
Perhaps not a vintage final, Hill having gone rogue and turned his attention of late towards nine-ball pool (with some success) perhaps explains why it took a couple of frames for him to look anything like his usual self.
Organisers wish to thank referee Dave Kelly and the Cue Zone venue.
- Calling all sports teams: we offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites.
Share your match reports, tournament results, player achievements, and upcoming events by emailing [email protected]
Whether you're celebrating a big win, fundraising, or recruiting new players, we want to hear from you. Help us keep the Isle of Man’s sporting community informed and inspired - send us your sports stories today.
MIKE CROOK
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.