Tom Miller eventually came through a tough examination to defeat Paul Tangeman 3-2 in this season’s Doug Kinrade Handicap Knockout snooker final recently.
As usual, this Isle of Man Billiards and Snooker Association-organised event was well supported and received 36 entrants into round one.
Conceding 49 per frame, Miller found it difficult to score heavily, only registering small breaks and taking no chances to constantly leaving Tangeman on the baulk cushion during frame one.
With Miller holding a small lead and one red remaining, he laid a clever snooker across the table using the pink and black as cover. This yielded 13 points in fouls, then Miller potted red with brown for the frame, 90-57.
In frame two Tangeman started to settle, making a few more pots. Miller was still struggling to find his usual form and a missed blue off its spot added to his woes.
Tangeman produced some fine pots on the baulk colours and was left a very fine cut pink from long range. While he could have played safe, he chose to be positive and it paid off to level the match 1-1, 68-80.
It was the backend of frame three before Miller eventually hit a sizeable break, a 39, all pinks and blacks to go 10 ahead. He doubled the last red and Tangeman conceded after Miller cut in the green then brown, 85-58.
Tangeman wasn’t finished though and potted the first five reds in frame four. Admittedly, he was finding colours hard to come by but with scoring opportunities disappearing fast Miller tried to make something happen.
When forcing a blue into the middle at pace, the blue stayed out and Tangeman made a small but frame-winning visit of red, full-length green, red, brown and left his opponent tightly snookered.
With Miller requiring too many snookers at 5-79, the match proceeded into a decider.
Miller took the lead after a 20 break, before Tangeman replied with some pressure pots but, when playing a snooker on the final red, he left it showing for Miller to pot in the middle.
The latter surprisingly missed the final yellow when 21 ahead. Tangeman potted it with a great shot to the green bag but the white shot across into the yellow pocket.
With the colours all on their spots and Miller with ball in hand, he had a most untimely kick on match ball yellow.
Tangeman, needing all six colours, potted the yellow then soon after a very tricky green and brown. He had poor position on the blue but went for it anyway, only just missing. Miller then missed a shot at the blue, leaving his opponent another final chance from distance.
It stayed up and Miller was left with a much easier chance which he wasn’t going to miss. Tangeman tried valiantly for two snookers on the pink and in the end inadvertently potted it so the handshake came, 86-71.
Congratulations go to Miller who wins the Doug Kinrade for at least the third occasion and with it an opportunity to play in the Champion of Champions event.
Tangeman put up a great fight with some excellent match play after a nervy start in a contest played in good spirit.
Thanks go to referee Dave Kelly, scorer Ken Kinrade, the Finch Hill club for use of their facilities and to those who came along to add to the atmosphere.
MIKE CROOK