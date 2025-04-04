Isle of Man snooker player Darryl Hill has just returned from Sacramento in America after competing in the inaugural US Snooker Masters 2025.
The field of 36 players was a mix of locally qualified and invitational players from across the world, Hill earning his place via performances in the IBSF World Championships.
The islander won his group after recording 4-0 wins over Omid Arian and Tommy Kollins of USA, including several breaks around the 50 mark.
Hill was in similar form in his last-16 tie against the USA’s Hasanain Alsultani, taking a 4-1 victory with a best break of 53. This set up a best-of-seven quarter-final against David Morris from Ireland who, similarly to Hill, is an ex-professional and having a win over Mark Selby in the 2014 UK Championships to his name.
Morris hit breaks of 46, 45, 45 and 69 but Hill got agonisingly close to making it 3-3, missing a difficult black in frame six to force a re-spot and possible decider, Morris taking the match 4-2.
It’s fair to say table conditions looked tough but it was the same for all players, a mere 91 break from England’s Dan Womersley being the tournament’s highest.
Hill walked away with $600 for his efforts and no doubt some great memories from his American adventure.
Hill’s conqueror, Morris, went all the way to the final before losing a thriller 5-4 on the final black to Renat Denkha (USA) who claimed the massive $10,000 first prize.