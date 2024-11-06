The latest Media Isle of Man Team of the Week features a series of new faces together with several regulars.
Arguably the standout game in the Canada Life Premier League saw Marown race into a shock 3-0 lead at home to champions Ayre United, before the leaders hit back to snatch a late 3-4 victory.
Stealing the show was Marown goalkeeper Harry Barton who did his best to stave off a plethora of attacks from Ayre and produced a string of fine saves to earn the number one jersey in Team of the Week.
Also catching the eye in that game was Ayre’s Jamie Callister who once again led by example and helped steady the ship for the visitors before popping up with the winner.
As such, he takes his place in a four-man TotW defence alongside Foxdale duo Andy Berry and Ste Bettridge as well as Ramsey’s Alfie Scott.
The latter, who recently turned 18, delivered a fine shift at the back before producing a wonder winning strike late on.
Berry and Bettridge were key members of the Foxdale back-four that prevented the Whites from scoring for the first time this campaign, with the latter continuing his excellent start to the season. Is he a possible dark horse for the Football Writers’ Player of the Year?
The latest hypothetical XI adopts a traditional 4-4-2 formation and the four-man midfield features another player to catch the eye during the Marown v Ayre thriller.
Shaun Kelly kept up his fine form from October and helped Ayre recover from a disastrous opening half, grabbing a goal in the process.
Slotting into the midfield quartet alongside him are Sammy Gelling of St Mary’s, Onchan’s Josh Kennaugh and Peel’s Oscar Bignall.
The latter certainly caught the eye at Croit Lowey with a highly impressive performance, opening the scoring in the first half to help the westerners claim the latest Old Firm bragging rights.
Kennaugh’s recent improvement in form has coincided with Onchan’s run of impressive results and he helped them claim a potentially precious point against St John’s, while Gelling produced an eye-catching performance in the middle to help take St Mary’s back to winning ways against St George’s.
Leading the line are the in-form Tomas Brown of Peel as well as Jamie Agnew of Ramsey.
Although a first-half substitute, the latter delivered a fine performance upfront and netted two superb strikes, while Brown has certainly been the most consistent player in this season’s top flight and was on top form once again on Saturday with a goal against Rushen.
Claiming the refereeing honours is Stuart Morris who shone with the whistle during the St Mary’s v St George’s clash.
Goalkeeper
Harry Barton (Marown)
Defence
Andy Berry (Foxdale)
Jamie Callister (Ayre Utd)
Stephen Bettridge (Foxdale)
Alfie Scott (Ramsey)
Midfield
Sam Gelling (St Mary’s)
Shaun Kelly (Ayre Utd)
Josh Kennaugh (Onchan)
Oscar Bignall (Peel)
Attack
Tomas Brown (Peel)
Jamie Agnew (Ramsey)
Referee
Stuart Morris (St Mary’s v St George’s)