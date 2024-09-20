The 2024 night league men’s crown green bowling season reached its conclusion last week.
South Ramsey A narrowly missed out on the Division One league title, finishing second behind newly-crowned champions Marown A.
They rounded off their campaign with a 9-1 win over Douglas A and one of the winners for the northerners was John Kennish who’s also featured in this photograph of South Ramsey A from 36 years ago.
It is believed to be from a Rayner Shield fixture at Marown.
The full line-up, from left to right, is Norman Radcliffe, Chris Penketh, Andy Kennish, Peter Collister, George Brew, Peter ‘Beepo’ Evans, Chas Grills, Winston Collister and John Kennish.
Peter and John are still turning out for South Ramsey A, whilst George plays for the club’s B team.
In 1988 John Kennish would have been 15 years old. He had already won an open competition the year before at Port St Mary winning the Dreswick Cup - skipping school to do this at the tender age of 14. Since then John has gone on to win well over 100 open competitions, including 12 Manx Championship and five festival titles.