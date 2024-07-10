The Southern 100’s marshals’ caravan has been renamed ‘The Liam Clarke Centre’ after the marshal who tragically died at last year’s event.
Mr Clarke, who was originally from Londonderry but was visiting from his home in Wigan, died as the result of a crash that also saw racer Alan Connor lose his life.
The incident in July 11’s qualifying session resulted in the abandoning of last year’s meeting. The 66-year-old’s wife Mandy along with daughters Sabrina and Tina were welcomed by club chaplain and welfare officer the Reverend John Coldwell, before officially renaming the facility which is located next to the club headquarters on the Castletown by-pass in Liam’s honour and memory.
Reverend Coldwell said: ‘Renaming the the marshals’ unit was an apt tribute to a well loved and liked marshal, who was happiest when with his fellow Orange Army colleagues.’
Mr Clarke’s daughter Sabrina added: ‘He would be “buzzing” at the thought he would be remembered in such a way, he liked his motorbikes, his road racing, the camaraderie of marshalling and a beer.
‘The Southern 100 Family is really a family in very sense of the word.’
A memorial seat featuring a plaque with a photograph of Mr Clarke has also been installed outside of the centre in the club's headquarters enclosure.