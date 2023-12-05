Isle of Man Netball Santander Senior League reports and results from matches played on Sunday, December 3:
Premiership
Manx Fellas 42 v
Route One Connections 26
The game opened very evenly between both teams, with the offensive pairings of Michael Pardoe and Michael Josem of Manx Fellas plus Kat Keeling and Becca Cooke of Route One showing their attacking convictions.
The first quarter ended 10-7 in Manx Fellas’ favour.
In the second period, Fellas applied some further pressure in the mid-court, particularly between the defensive and counter-attacking efforts of Rob Mason at centre, Pete Corrin at wing defence and Michael Pardoe at wing attack.
This, alongside the effective shooting of Jason Philbin at goal attack, allowed them to stretch the lead slightly into half-time with the score at 24-13.
But credit must go to Emma Vondy, Hannah Halsall and Alice Willoughby at goalkeeper, goal defence and wing defence of Route One, as their tireless defensive efforts halted opportunities for Fellas and led into multiple counter-attacks of their own.
The third quarter saw both teams continue to push forward, with some excellent passing plays into and through the attacking third.
Steven Ronan at centre and Christos Anastasiou at goal attack for Fellas worked hard to seize and create circle-edge opportunities.
Route One’s mid-court of Rhian Evans at centre, Paige Skillicorn at wing attack and Sara Watterson at wing defence showed unwavering determination throughout the game, with their ongoing pressure creating turnovers.
This, coupled with smooth attacking transitions and circle-edge plays, made it extremely challenging for Fellas’ defenders James Arneil and Stephen Mulhern. The third period score ended 32-20 to the men’s side.
The last quarter saw the introduction of Torryn Jones at goal shooter and Zahed Miah at wing defence for Fellas, both of whom were required to hit the ground running as Route One continued to apply pressure in all areas of the court.
Some good shots from Jones helped to bring the game to a close, with the final score being 42-26 to Fellas and the player of the match being decided as James Arneil of the winning team.
In summary, a highly-competitive but enjoyable game competed in the best of spirits by all involved. A big thanks go to umpires Claire Belcher-Smith and Bayleigh Mitchell.
Championship
Castletown Spaniards
Both teams were very unsettled in the first quarter, with lots of mistakes across the court and the defences coming out on top.
Holly Charmer (GK) picked up some lovely interceptions for Spaniards but they struggled to score as Balla came out ahead 6-5 at the end of the first quarter.
There were some changes for Spaniards and the game shifted, resulting in one-way traffic with Spaniards dominating the second quarter with a 14-2 score, going in at half-time 19-8. Zoe Ludford-Brooks coming in at GS was crucial and the shots started to drop.
Although the young mid-court for Spaniards was working tirelessly, the cross-court defensive pressure of Balla slowed them down in the third quarter and made them work hard for any chances to get the ball to the shooters.
Sarah Lister (GK) and Gemma Kermode (GD) for Balla were doing a great job marshalling the circle, allowing their side to win the quarter and pegging it back to 25-15.
They came out flying in the fourth quarter and got back to within five goals. The attackers were moving beautifully, with Kath Kermode (GS) and Nessa Farren (GA) combining well to put the pressure on Spaniards.
But it was Spaniards who came out on top to win the game 29-24, with Amelie Hutchinson taking the player of the match honours thanks to some lovely work in attack at GS, GA and WA for the winners.
Four sets of mums and daughters were on court together in this match.