Special Olympians do the island proud in Gibraltar
Subscribe newsletter
The Isle of Man Special Olympics team enjoyed a highly successful time at the Gibraltar National Games last weekend.
On the opening day of competition the team picked up double gold in the 4x100m relay and the men’s 200m courtesy of Jamie Hardy.
Ethan Butler and Peter Taylor were narrowly outside the medals in the latter event, finishing fourth and fifth. Hardy later also picked up silver in the 100m, similar to Dylan Butler.
Day saw the island clinch yet more gold in the football, where they beat the host side 7-6, before a commanding 8-1 win ensured football was coming home.
In the bocce [boules], Rebecca Mallar and Nicola Woolridge claimed yet more gold for Team Isle of Man, the two Julies – Crellin and Hindstridge – claiming silver. Similarly, the team also came away with a silver medal overall.
The bowling team came within a whisker of gold, but sadly it wasn’t to be as they returned home with a strong second place and silver medals for the squad.
There was further success in the pool, with the whole team, consisting of Julie Hinstridge, Katie Dulson, Rebecca Maller and Angela Maiden, all bringing home a medal apiece.
Julie got a bronze in the 25-metre freestyle in a time of 43.04sec, with Katie fourth (26.66s) and Rebecca fifth (28.08) in the 25-metre freestyle.
Angela took silver in the 50m free with a time of 1:05.27; Katie secured bronze in the 25m breaststroke.
Angela was fourth in the 50m breaststroke in 1:19.22, while the final solo event, 25-metre backstroke, saw Rebecca strike gold in 28.39s and Julie finish fifth in 44.57s.
Four teams battled it out in the 4x25m freestyle in which the Isle of Man finished fourth with a time of 2:13.34.
When the team left set off to Gibraltar they were asked to do the island proud, but they have did a lot more than that.
A massive congratulations to the entire team, their coaches and supporters.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |