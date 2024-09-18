The final round of the Callin Wild-sponsored Manx Fell Running League, the ‘Spirit of Axnfell Race for Matt’ - will be held on Sunday, September 29 at 9.30am from the Bungalow.
Held in memory of Matt McSevney, the race distance is a very tough 32km with 2,100ft of ascent making it a super A category long event.
The route features eastern and western loops passing through the Bungalow, visiting the summits of Clagh Ouyr, Slieau Lhean, Cronk Y Vaare and Mullagh Ouyr.
The longer western loop passes over Creg-y-Cowin, Ballachrink, the Creg, Colden, Carraghan, Beinn-y-Phott and the long climb over Snaefell from the Millenium Bridge, with a fast descent back to the Bungalow.
Entries close on Saturday, September 28 at 6pm. Registration is from 8.30 until 9.15am at Victory Cafe on the day of the race.
Full safety gear is mandatory, with the minimum age 18 years. Entry and race info at https://www.sientries.co.uk/event.php?elid=Y&event_id=14001