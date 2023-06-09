The Isle of Man swimming team has received a sponsorship boost ahead of next month’s NatWest Island Games.
As part of its support, Synapse360 and Utmost International will provide the team with money to cover the costs of their travel and accommodation expenses, as well as team uniforms.
The companies’ combined contribution and support will also help ensure that the swimmers can compete at the highest level possible and showcase their skills to a global audience.
The Games will be held in Guernsey from July 8-14 and bring together athletes from 24 island communities around the world to compete in a variety of sports.
Isle of Man swimmers have a strong record of success at the event.
Marcus Cooil, chair of the Isle of Man Swimming Association, noted: ‘The Isle of Man swimming team is hugely grateful for the support of both Synapse360 and Utmost International for the upcoming Island Games.
‘Utmost International has supported Isle of Man Swimming for many years but this is our first partnership with Synapse360 and it is great to have both companies on board for the event this summer.
‘The demands placed upon team members and their families for events such as this can be significant and the generous support of our partners means that the team have the opportunity to compete at the Games at the highest level while representing the Isle of Man.’
Steve Douglas, managing director of Synapse360 – an Isle of Man-based IT services company – added: ‘We are delighted to be sponsoring the Isle of Man swimming team at the upcoming Island Games.
‘At Synapse360, we believe in supporting our local community and promoting healthy, active lifestyles.
‘We are proud to be able to assist these talented athletes in achieving their goals and representing our island at this prestigious event and wish them the best of luck with their upcoming competition.’
Utmost International IoM chief executive Mike Foy commented: ‘Utmost International Isle of Man has been a long-standing sponsor of the Isle of Man swimming team for more than a decade, as part of our commitment to local athletes and the Isle of Man community.
‘We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Synapse360 for the 2023 Island Games and look forward to seeing our talented team make an impact in Guernsey.’
The team consists of seven women and eight men.