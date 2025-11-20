The second annual Steve Gaylor Memorial Squash Competition once again delivered a highly competitive and well-supported day of action at the NSC on Saturday.
Established in honour of an immensely respected and much-loved figure within the island’s squash community, the event continues to grow in stature and participation.
This year’s competition was generously sponsored by Kissack Care whose support contributed significantly to the smooth running and continued development of the tournament.
It was also wonderful to have Steve’s partner Kim on hand to present the prizes, adding a personal and meaningful touch to the occasion.
Following the successful format introduced last season, players were placed into five graded divisions based on their current Isle of Man rankings.
A Grade
The A Grade produced an excellent standard of squash, with several closely contested matches throughout.
Nathan Quilliam emerged as the overall winner, securing three victories and demonstrating consistency and composure across all rounds. Fraser Dorling matched Quilliam on points and pushed hard in every fixture, finishing a narrow second on games ratio.
Ben Peach claimed third place after a strong start, while Phil Butler and David Freer completed a highly competitive field in which no result could be taken for granted.
B Grade
The B Grade witnessed a confident and controlled performance from George Rumney, who won both of his matches to take the top position.
Jonathan Gower-Jackson earned second place with a solid win of his own, while Magnus Lamprecht displayed strong form to finish third, narrowly behind on points.
Mike Hayler completed the group after a series of spirited efforts.
C Grade
The C Grade proved to be one of the closest divisions of the entire competition. Aleyn Taggart topped the standings following three impressive victories, finishing ahead of Mark Stratford and David Johnson who also recorded three wins each.
Fine margins separated the top three, with games difference ultimately deciding the final order.
Sarah Simpson and Leslie Callow completed the group in what was a demanding yet well-spirited set of matches.
D Grade
The D Grade delivered some of the day’s most dramatic contests, with many matches extending to deciding games.
Aaron Rumney topped the division with three strong victories, finishing narrowly ahead of Phil Whittam who also posted three wins but placed second on games percentage.
Matt Ripley and Lucas Kenyon followed with two wins apiece, each producing hard-fought and entertaining performances.
Allan Mertin completed the rankings after a series of determined displays against highly competitive opposition.
E Grade
The E Grade highlighted emerging talent and developing players within the squash community.
Thomas McAlear delivered a standout unbeaten performance, winning all four of his matches and dropping only a single game in the process. Helen Freer also impressed, securing second place with three confident victories.
Lee McGoldrick and Rory Hughes finished third and fourth respectively, while Anna Khvetkevych completed the group after a challenging set of fixtures.
OVERALL
Isle of Man Squash extends heartfelt thanks to Kissack Care for its valued support, to Kim for presenting the prizes, to Peter Ferguson for representing the event sponsor and to Richard Cretney whose hard work and organisation were instrumental in delivering another outstanding competition.
At the presentation, Kim commented: ‘I feel extremely humbled to present the awards of the SG memorial tournament.
‘The tournament helps remember and celebrate Steve’s life and contribution to the local squash community. It’s more than just a competition - it’s a memorial, creating a legacy in his name. He would have been so proud.’
