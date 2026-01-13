Port St Mary’s Patreece Bell made his European Rugby Champions Cup debut for Sale Sharks on Saturday evening.
The former Southern Nomads junior was a 61st-minute replacement for tighthead prop James Harper as Sale beat their namesakes Durban Sharks 26-10 at the CorpAcq Stadium in Eccles. The appearance follows on from Bell making his Premiership debut against Bristol the weekend before.
Among the try scorers for Sale was former Isle of Man Sportsman of the Year Bevan Rodd.
The former Buchan pupil benefitted from a short lineout to put the finishing touches to a maul in the 50th minute.
The five points secured in the bonus-point victory were enough to land Sale a home draw for the last-16 of the competition. This will take place at the beginning of April.
Rodd will be hoping his form has been enough to secure him a place in Steve Borthwick’s England squad ahead of next month’s Six Nations opener against Wales on February 7.
