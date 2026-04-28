Manx darters Darren Kennish and Callum Brew delivered strong performances across a competitive weekend in St Helens at the latest British Disability Darts Association and World Paradarts Winmau events.
In the wheelchair event on Saturday, Darren secured a 2-0 round-robin win over Scotland’s Mark Armour but fell 2-1 to England’s Mark Couchman, before exiting in a narrow 3-2 quarter-final defeat to Ian Lewis.
Meanwhile, Callum impressed in the standing category, winning both round-robin matches and cruising through the last 16, before a quarter-final loss to Steve North ended his run.
Sunday saw Darren reach the Wheelchair Open final, winning all three round-robin matches and battling back from 3-0 down to defeat Kevin Stringer 4-3 in the semi-finals, before finishing runner-up to Belgium’s Vinnie D’Hondt.
Callum also advanced to the semi-finals of the Standing Open, narrowly losing 4-3 to Aaron Haley.
Both players credited family and sponsors, including JP Corry Isle of Man, Corkill and Callow Funeral Services, Isle of Man Sport Aid and the Steam Packet for all there support.
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