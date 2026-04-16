The 2026 Atla Group-sponsored Isle of Man National Squash Championships delivered a week of competitive play at the National Sports Centre recently.
Entries were capped at 48 players, the highest number for many years, reflecting both the rising popularity of the sport and the increasing strength of the junior programme.
The tournament showcased established senior players while also providing valuable experience for younger competitors.
At the conclusion of the championships, Thomas Whiteway retained his national title after defeating Josh Green in the final.
This victory marked back-to-back championships for Whiteway who also overcame Green in last year's final (3-1). The 2026 final was a repeat in scoreline, with Whiteway winning 3-1 again (11-8, 14-12, 11-13, 11-8).
Despite limited preparation, having recently returned to the island following travel, Whiteway demonstrated technical superiority and composure in key moments, particularly in the first two games.
Green, who possesses a strong physical presence, challenged Whiteway in the third game but was ultimately unable to overcome the defending champion.
The semi-finals featured a strong showing from the top seeds. Patrick Fitzpatrick and Ashley Sandyford-Sykes both advanced to the final four, producing consistent and disciplined performances.
Several matches across the middle sections of the draw were tightly contested, with multiple ties extending to five games.
Notable examples included Robert Smith's win over Fraser Dorling, 11-6, 11-13, 11-4, 8-11, 12-10 and Mark Stratford's comeback victory against Clare Townsend 6-11, 8-11, 12-10, 15-13, 12-10.
These matches underlined the competitive balance among players outside the top seeds and showcased the resilience and determination prevalent in the field.
While the senior competition was the main focus, the tournament also highlighted the emergence of junior talent.
The number of younger entrants was significant due to recent development initiatives in the island and their inclusion in the main draw added depth and vibrancy.
The championship recognised the most promising young players, awarding top-performing juniors in the under-11 and under-15 categories.
Connor Joyce received the under-11 award, while Rory Hughes claimed the under-15 honours. Both players displayed natural talent and composure, suggesting significant potential for the future of Isle of Man squash.
Rory Hughes showed resilience in the secondary bracket following an early main-draw loss. He secured consecutive victories over competitors such as Darren Smith and James Duddy, in extended five-game matches, demonstrating both determination and tactical awareness.
Similarly, Connor Joyce showed skill and promise in his age category, marking him as a player to watch in coming years.
Other standout performances included Ben Leith, Hamish Thornton and Ben Peach, who all recorded solid wins and maintained consistent form throughout the tournament.
Their performances, combined with those of emerging juniors, reflected the increasing competitiveness of the overall field and suggested a bright future for squash in the island.
Overall, the 2026 Isle of Man National Squash Championships illustrated both the strength at the top of the senior game and the promising development of younger players.
With competitive matches across all levels and the emergence of talented juniors, the event offered a promising outlook for future championships.
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