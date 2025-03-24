‘Hopefully we can get back to where St George’s belong.’
That was the defiant message from Geordies player/manager Johnny Myers after the former Grand Slam winners were relegated from the Canada Life Premier League at the weekend.
The Glencrutchery Road giants – who dominated Manx football for so long under the guidance of Chris Bass Sr – have endured a tough few seasons and their demotion was confirmed on Saturday with a 6-3 defeat at Ramsey (see separate report on page 47).
Speaking to the Examiner, Myers said: ‘It’s a very disappointing day for the club. We put in some very good performances towards the end of the season but ultimately we fell short and other teams around us pulled out some great wins and they deserves to stay up based on that.
‘You get out what you put in and we know as a squad across the season we didn’t have enough players put in enough to stay in the league.
‘The effort for the last five or six games was a stark contrast to the first half of the season - I just wish we’d started off like that because we wouldn’t have been in this position if that was the case.
‘You can’t be the top forever; every club has gone through up and downs. I said to the players that the measure of a man is how they react to disappointment and adversity.
‘We have some good young players who have played a part this season and they will ultimately form the basis of the squad next season.
‘But we need to recruit well and it’s a great opportunity to play with freedom and enjoyment and hopefully get back to the winning feeling and enjoying football.’
What about Myers himself? Will he still be in charge next season? ‘I will see out the end of the season and then sit down with the club and see where we go from here.
‘I’ve got a new baby on the way so, if I can't give my full commitment to it, then I won't be doing it. I can't ask that of players and not give it myself.
‘Whatever I decide, I'll still be involved in football in a playing capacity as the minimum.
‘There are no positives in being relegated: you want to play in the top league, against the best players.
‘But it’s a chance for players to enjoy playing football and hopefully getting back to where St George’s belong.
‘I know some people have mentioned this has been coming with no youth set-up when we were winning.
‘When I look at those comments, I think: would I have given up all the trophies, Grand Slams and cup finals to not be in this position now? And the answer would be no.
‘The junior set up now at George’s is very strong at under-nine to under-six levels so watch this space in the next five to seven years.’