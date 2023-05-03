St Mary’s were crowned DPS Division Two champions on Tuesday evening to confirm their return to the top flight of Manx football.
Needing only one point to secure their promotion to the Canada Life Premier League, the Saints romped to a 9-1 victory against 10-man Michael United at Balleira Road.
Owen Canipa led the charge for the Bowl outfit with a seven-goal haul and was joined on the scoresheet by Joe Bergquist and Chris Asbridge.
Sam Greasley netted the consolation strike for the Aces, for whom Jordan Grout was sent off when the score was only 2-1.
