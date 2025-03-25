Every year from January to March marks the Isle of Man secondary schools' boys football season.
This year witnessed some fantastic competitions, with the standard of football remaining high.
The year eight and nine leagues sees the top two play-off in a final and the top four in the Y10 and senior shields going to semis then finals, all played at the Bowl last week.
The first final was the Y10 shield between Ballakermeen v Castle Rushen. With the coveted and historic shield - dating back to 1892 - up for grabs, it was Ballakermeen who won 4-0.
Then it was the Y8 final, with Castle Rushen this time taking on a SNHS team unbeaten in the league games.
It was an extremely close game with both creating chances. CRHS’s Taylor Kneen was a constant threat but SNHS’s backline defended with gusto.
It wasn't until 10 minutes before the end that the Saints broke the deadlock with a superb long-range strike from Guy Kinel.
Then the floodgates opened and they scored three more late goals, Kinel getting a second, Aaron Costello and captain Gabe Campbell also netting.
Thursday saw the blue riband senior final, a repeat of the 2023 showdown between QEII and SNHS. Although QEII had finished top and beaten SNHS 1-0 in the league, it was always going to be a tight affair.
After a nervy first 10 minutes, St Ninian’s started to take control and created some half-chances through centre-forward Caleb Hewgill and wide man Chester Bell.
But against the run of play, QEII broke and Oscar Bignall found himself one-on-one with the Saints keeper Aiden Pickering to put them 1-0 up.
Just before half-time though, Nathan Little played a long free-kick to the back post which evaded everyone, including the QEII keeper, and flew into the top corner to make it 1-1.
The second half started much brighter for SNHS, with Ryan Nelson and Bell’s pace causing the QEII full-backs a real headache.
Ben Ramsay started to pull a few strings in midfield, but it was Little who played a superb pass through the QEII defence for Bell to latch onto and slot home for 2-1.
Minutes later later, another QEII counter-attack saw Bignall through again. Bo Coulter mistimed his tackle and brought him down in the box, giving the westerners a chance from the spot.
George Taylor stepped up and, although Pickering got a strong hand to it, QEII were back level at 2-2.
Just as the game looked destined for extra-time, two second-half substitutes linked up for St Ninian's with only a minute left.
Greg Kelly found himself in space in the middle and played it through to the lively Eric Hill whose pace took him away from the QEII right-back, before smashing the ball into the top corner to win the game for the Saints and send the crowd into raptures.
A third senior shield in a row for SNHS which was presented to captain Deaglan Blake.
Lastly was the year nine final, with St. Ninian's again involved but this time against near neighbours Ballakermeen.
In a very close encounter, both teams had chances but it was SNHS who found the breakthrough with an excellently-taken goal from Thomas Lamb.
The second half turned a little scrappy as Balla tried to get back into the game, but with about 10 minutes to go Harry Shields bundled in what proved to be the winner.
Although the Saints went down to 10 men late on, they hung on to claim a 2-0 victory and the third shield win for St Ninian's in a week.
