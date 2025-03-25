St Ninian’s High School’s year seven and eight boys rugby teams are travelling to Manchester tomorrow (Friday) for an action-packed weekend of rugby.
With a huge squad of 63 young players, it is the biggest sports tour the school has had in recent years and the boys are all looking forward to testing their rugby skills against a number of school sides in the UK.
On Friday, four St Ninian’s teams are involved in a tournament with six other schools at Macclesfield Rugby Club.
In the evening, they travel to Salford Community Stadium for the Sale Sharks v Northampton Saints Premiership Rugby clash, where the boys are all hopefully of cheers on some of the Manx professional players currently playing at Sale Sharks.
Isle of Man rugby player Harry Thompson was included in the Sale Sharks first team squad for last weekend’s clash with Newcastle Falcons.
Thompson made an appearance off the bench during that Friday night fixture at Kingston Park, while former Buchan pupil and England international Bevan Rodd was back in action for the Greater Manchester side and scored a try to help Sharks claim a 15-39 victory.
This Saturday, the St Ninian’s team will play against Wilmslow and Fallibroome high schools before making their way to Liverpool to travel home.
DC Valeting have been very generous in helping the squad and offered sponsorship for all the boys on the trip. Everybody at St. Ninian’s high school is extremely appreciative of their support.
The boys are looking forward to a fantastic weekend and they will no doubt give it their all, representing St Ninian’s High School, and the Isle of Man, with lots of pride.