Sir Mark Cavendish received a standing ovation as he picked up the lifetime achievement award at Tuesday evening’s BBC Sports Personality of the Year.
The Manx Missile collected the accolade from long-time friend and former Great Britain and Team Sky team-mate Sir Bradley Wiggins in front of an array of Britain’s sports stars near the end of the televised ceremony at MediaCity in Salford.
However, on Monday morning the broadcaster revealed the recently-retired 39 year old would pick up the prestigious prize at this week’s event at MediaCity in Salford.
After a glowing video tribute from Wiggins and wife Peta, in which the former described him as the greatest British cyclist of all time, Cav took to the stage to collect the award.
The former Ballakermeen student said as he picked up the prestigious gong: ‘That was an amazing reception. I’m not very good at public speaking - that’s why I rode a bike for a living!
‘I’m a big sports fan, and I’ve watched BBC Sports Personality of the Year growing up so this is very, very nice. Britain is such a great sporting nation and SPoTY celebrates that fact every year.
‘It’s an honour if you are remembered for something or regarded as an inspiration. I dreamed of being like my heroes when I was young. If you can be that name that inspires than I think that is an important legacy to leave.’
Olympic gold medal winning athlete Keely Hodgkinson won the Sports Personality of Year award, with teenage darts sensation Luke Littler runner-up and England cricket star Joe Root third.
