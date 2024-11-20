The final weekend of the mixed hockey leagues is now upon us.
Although three of the four leagues have been decided, the relegation battles and fights for the minor places will go down to the wire on Saturday.
Having claimed the premiership title last weekend, Ramsey Crookall Bacchas A will be looking to finish their season unbeaten but will face a tough test against second-placed Canaccord Genuity Vikings A.
Motorworx Valkyrs A meet J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Celts in a battle for mid-table positions.
Both Athena Healthcare Harlequins A and Canaccord Genuity Vikings B can claim the top spot in the bottom-half split of the top-flight with the spoils going to the victor.
In the battle for relegation, Motorworx Valkyrs B would need to beat Ramsey Crookall Bacchas B by at least 10 goals in order to stay in the premiership.
After claiming the league title last weekend J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Southerners play their closest rivals throughout the season as they meet Ramsey Crookall Bacchas C in a game for bragging rights.
Although not having the season they wanted, Ramsey A will want to finish the campaign on a positive note in their fixture against Canaccord Genuity Vikings C.
Despite already suffering relegation Canaccord Genuity Vikings D will want to finish their season well, but face a tough test against Motorworx Valkyrs C.
A dominant season has resulted in Athena Healthcare Harlequins B winning their second straight promotion. They will want to continue their two-year unbeaten league streak in their final game versus Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Colts.
Second-placed J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cammags meet the already relegated Motorworx Valkyrs D, while a battle for the minor places sees Ramsey Ravens take on J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cushags.
In the only league with the title still in the balance there will be plenty of action in Division Three.
The first of the three teams with a chance for promotion is Ramsey Crookall Bacchas D.
Currently second on goal difference, Bacchas must win against Athena Healthcare Harlequins C to be promoted.
The potential title decider sees Canaccord Genuity Vikings E needing nothing less than a win and Bacchas D to lose while their opponents J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown Cosney just need a win to claim the honours.
Ramsey Rookies and Ramsey Crookall Bacchas Bucks will face-off in the final game of the division.
The under-15s league pits Canaccord Genuity Vikings against Swales Flooring Harlequins while Motorworx Valkyrs meet Ramsey Crookall Bacchas.
An intra J. Qualtrough & Co Castletown derby sees Sharks face Sabres to round out the weekend.
- The Isle of Man’s boys and girls under-14 sides are in England Hockey Tier Two Championship action this weekend.
The boys travel to Edge Hill to face Preston on Sunday morning, with the girls playing Timperley in Wilmslow later the same morning.
GEORGE RATCLIFFE