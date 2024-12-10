The tail end of Storm Darragh didn’t deter a determined group of athletes from competing in the third round of Manx Harriers’ Winter Walk Series on Sunday.
Despite strong winds, the event took place in a sunny but blustery Ramsey, with walkers tackling a lap-based course over various distances from near Ramsey Rugby Club on North Promenade and around Mooragh Park.
The high numbers of junior athletes taking part remained a highlight of the series, with the young competitors delivering impressive performances across the range of distances.
In the one-kilometre race, eight participants took to the start line. Jack Davies emerged as the fastest male with a quick time of five minutes and 30 seconds, while Esme Bond was the quickest girl in 6m 53s.
The 2km race featured a tight contest between two talented girls, with Sienna Curphey narrowly edging out Polly Davies. Both recorded commendable times – 12.28 and 13.01 respectively - showing promising potential for the future.
The 3km race saw four walkers competing, including some outstanding talent. English Schools champion Tim Perry took victory in 16.30, finishing ahead of under-13 Jay Jay Fletcher who impressed in his debut over the distance with a time of 17.48.
English Schools bronze medallist Amy Surgeon followed in third, with Honey May Davies rounding out the field.
In the 5km event, Neil Wade secured a convincing victory in a time of 25.14. Behind him were a trio of women who all excelled, including English Schools champion Lilee Fletcher and newcomer Holly Salter, both achieving personal bests.
Multiple Parish Walk champion Lorna Gleave completed the group with a strong performance in 29.03.
On handicap, Jim Caley took a clear win ahead of Cheryl Curphey, Michelle Turner and Sue Ackroyd.
The 10km race produced an exciting battle between Callum Gawne and Gianni Epifani. Gawne ultimately took the win in 49.05 - only three seconds clear of Epifani - with both recording sub-50-minute times. These were the first of the series.
The ever-improving Chris Addy claimed the third-fastest time in 57.05. On handicap, Dale Glover emerged victorious, finishing ahead of Yanisa Sananueah and Joe Stowell.
Special thanks were extended to Ramsey Rugby Club for providing the clubhouse facilities where competitors and supporters enjoyed an end-of-season social despite the challenging conditions.
Thanks also go to all the helpers who braved the elements to ensure the event’s success.
Following a festive break, round four of the Winter League is set to take place on January 26 at the NSC, with the usual races being held at the same time of day.
Up & Running Winter Walking League round three in Ramsey on Sunday, December 8:
Handicap results:
10km 1, Dale Glover (80 minutes 33 seconds handicap time), 67.23 actual time; 2, Yanisa Sananueah (80.52) 76.06; 3, Joe Stowell (81.05) 77.49; 4, Clare Rundle (81.07) 81.07; 5, Phill Swales (81.22) 66.32; 6, Gianni Epifani (81.30) 49.08; 7, Andy Baxendale (81.32) 68.34; 8, Callum Gawne (81.36) 49.05; 9, Ian Callister (81.45) 68.35; 10, Lee Darbyshire (82.00) 65.11; 11, Colin Moore (82.41) 71.21; 12, Louise Hollings (82.49) 70.30; 13, Chris Addy (82.52) 57.05; 14, Maura Kelly (83.39) 75.02; 15, Tufty Nash (85.31) 67.21; 16, James King (96.09) 77.59; DNF - Tom Partington.
5km 1, Jim Caley (42.25) 34.08; 2, Cheryl Curphey (43.11) 41.11; 3, Michelle Turner (43.15) 39.35; 4, Sue Ackroyd (43.18) 40.18; 5, Holly Salter (43.52) 28.52; 6, Angie Robinson (44.38) 35.13; 7, Lilee Fletcher (44.38) 28.47; 8, Neil Wade (45.14) 25.14; 9, Lorna Gleave (45.26) 29.03; 10, Nucharee Burridge (46.49) 43.59; 11, Gordon Erskine (48.51) 39.40; 12, Marie Cooil (48.51) 48.51; 13, Robbie Lambden (53.46) 48.03.
3km 1, Tim Perry (NAC) 16.30; 2, Jay Jay Fletcher (MH) 17.48; 3, Amy Surgeon (MH) 19.20; 4, Honey-Mae Davies (MH) 20.44.
2km 1, Sienna Curphey (NAC) 12.28; 2, Polly Davies (MH) 13.01.
1km 1, Jack Davies (NAC) 5.30; 2, Esme Bond (U/A) 6.53; 3, Amelia Cain (U/A) 7.01; 4, Willow Curphey (NAC) 7.13; 5, Ely Bond (U/A) 7.16; 6, Aalin Perry (NAC) 8.27; 7, Hope Curphey 8.27; 8, Kirree Craine (NAC) 9.16.