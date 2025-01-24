Peel Golf Club’s course will stay closed until Sunday at the earliest following damage caused by Storm Eowyn.
A red weather warning is in effect until 2pm this afternoon (Friday), after the storm arrived in the island during the early hours of the morning, bringing with it winds of up to 95mph.
A large number of buildings, shops and sites have been forced to close – including all schools plus the NSC and the Roundhouse.
In a post on social media on Friday lunchtime, Peel Golf Club confirmed that the course would stay closed.
‘Following an initial course walk today, the golf course will be closed tomorrow (Saturday) while the greenkeepers start the clean-up process.
‘There has been a vast amount of tree damage and this will need to be made safe before we can open the course again.
‘A further update for Sunday will be made tomorrow once the first clean up shift has completed.
‘We thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. Keep safe.’