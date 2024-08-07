‘I’ve surpassed all my own expectations.’ Those were the words of Isle of Man cyclist Becky Storrie after she was confirmed to ride in the prestigious Tour de France Femmes which gets underway next week.
One of the biggest races on the women’s calendar, the event will begin with a Grand Depart in the Netherlands on Monday, August 12 when the peloton heads from Rotterdam to the Hague over 124 kilometres.
The race will then continue into Belgium prior to crossing the border into France for several stages before tour ends on the iconic Alpe d’Huez.
Manxwoman Storrie, 25, has been named in an eight-strong line-up for Team dsm-firmenich PostNL alongside Francesca Barale, Barbieri Rachele, Pfeiffer Georgi, Franziska Koch, Charlotte Kool and Juliette Labous.
Storrie is expected to be joined on the startline by fellow Manxie Lizzie Holden who has ridden for UAE Team ADQ in the previous two editions for the race.
Speaking about her TdF debut, a delighted Storrie said: ‘It’s really special to be selected for the Tour de France Femmes, especially this year starting in Rotterdam and riding for a Dutch team.
‘I feel incredibly proud. I’ve had a lot of challenges to overcome this year and a lot of bad luck with crashes. I broke my collarbone back in April in training in preparation for La Vuelta and then had to leave the Giro early after crashing out on stage three.
‘I’m hoping it will be third-time lucky at the Tour. My journey into cycling has taken a different path than most and I’ve surpassed all my own expectations.
‘Growing up I never dreamt of becoming a professional cyclist, I fell in love with the sport back in 2019 and I’m so grateful for the opportunities it has given me; the places I’ve travelled and the people I’ve met along the way.
‘Most people who don’t follow cycling don’t realise how much of a team sport it is. I’ve had a lot of support both on and off the bike from more people than I could possibly give credit too.
‘They know who they are and I hope I can make them proud.’