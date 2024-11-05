One of the biggest turnouts of the year rolled up at Billown Farm on Sunday for Manx Grass and Sand Racing Club’s stubblefield motocross event.
The line-up included no fewer than 39 adults and 10 senior schoolboys on 125s, more than 20 youths and four quad bikes, plus a handful of ‘pocket rockets’ having a go on a short track marked out for the kids from four years and upwards.
Daniel McCanney won the opening two races from Max Ingham, hot foot from the ISDE in Spain, while the latter took the honours in the last one.
Returning from a hip injury, Liam Crellin was consistent in third place all day.
Over-50 Graeme Saunders was unbeaten in the B Group, where Orry Millward was his closest challenger.
Josh Blackley was on form in the 125 class, where Zach Worts and Jacob Wilson jostled for the No.2 spot.
Matt Thorpe won the opening quad race, but lost out to Alex McHugh in the remaining two.
In the youth classes, Harry Beattie and Abe Cain scored full-houses in the 85cc class, likewise Seb Inman in the Autos, while Maverick Meechan won two out of three in the 65cc category where Thomas Clague won the last race.
The club wishes to thank farmer Kevin Coole for allowing his field to be used for the event.
RESULTS
Adult A Group: 1, Daniel McCanney 132 points; 2, Max Ingham 129; 3, Liam Crellin 120; 4, Liam Smith 113; 5, Grant Thomson 109; 6, Lewis Howland 108; 7, Jack Keenan 102; 8, Dave Curtis 99; 9, Ryan Christian 99; 10, Martin Corkish 95; 11, Callum Purves 93; 12, Ryan Cringle 12. Group B: 1, Graeme Saunders 135; 2, Orry Millward 126; 3, Simon Bottomley 117; 4, David Asbridge 113; 5, Seb Spiers 109; 6, Harry Kampz 109; 7, Will Quirk 104; 8, Nathan Kelly 102; 9, Gordon Rice 100; 10, Aaron Hislop 97; 11, Brandon Shaw 90; 12, Jack Meechan 89; 13, Charlie Dickinson 88; 14, Keeley Shannon 83; 15, Tyler Shannon 81; 16, Craig Shannon 77; 17, Steve Asbridge 59.
Quad bikes: 1, Alex McHugh 130; 2, Matt Thorpe 129; 3, Mike Kerruish 122; 4, James Wheelan 114.
125cc schoolboys: 1, Josh Blackley 135; 2, Zach Worts 124; 3, Jacob Wilson 122; 4, Callum Christian 112; 5, George Kinnish 112; 6, Stanley Kinnish 105; 7, Louis Piggin 105; 8, Joe Cannan 101; 9, Kylan Murphy 100; 10, Millie Bottomley 100. 85cc Big-wheel: 1, Harry Beattie 135; 2, Jake Kelly 120; 3, Marley Meechan 118; 4, Noah Cooke 116; 5, Riley Faragher 113; 6, Leo Gray 112; 7, Connor Madsen-Mygdal 105; 8, Logan Muncaster 101; 9, Joseph Williams 99; 10, Isaac Artus 97. Small-wheel 85: 1, Abe Cain 135; 2, Jason Keig 126. 65cc: 1, Thomas Clague 129; 3, Freddie Faragher 117; 4, Mieszko Murawka 114; 5, Leo Harrison 113; 6, Reggie Thompson 109. Autos: 1, Seb Inman 135; 2, Lucas Cringle 126; 3, Kayden Wynne-Smythe 80.