Max Ingham claimed a top-50 overall finish in the 2024 International Six Days Enduro in Spain.
The Greeba rider formed part of the Great Britain team that tackled this year’s edition in the north-west of the country, competing for the Junior World Trophy and overall classification.
A series of consistent results by the Manxman saw him regularly circulate within the top 30 on the stages, while his best individual result of the event saw him finish an excellent 19th on the sixth stage of day four out of more than 130 riders to complete the stage.
The final day’s action was a motocross event which took place in extremely challenging conditions after several days of wet weather made the terrain almost impassable in places.
But aboard his new 250cc four-stroke Triumph machine, Ingham safety made it through to the final and his earlier efforts helped GB ultimately finish the six-day event in fifth place in the Junior World Trophy standings alongside team-mates Sam Davies and Sam Hughes.
In the overall rankings for the combined classes, Ingham ended the competition in 48th place with an overall time of three hours 43 minutes and 21.16 seconds.
His Great Britain team-mate Steve Holcombe narrowly missed out on the overall victory in the premier World Trophy class, dropping to second on the final day behind champion Josep Garcia of the host nation.
Despite missing out on the main trophy, Holcombe was still crowned the E2 class champion to round off a good week for the British contingent.
