Success for Isle of Man at English Schools
Isle of Man Schools fell running team, Giggleswick October 2022
Isle of Man Schools enjoyed a very highly successful trip to the annual English Schools Fell Running Championships in North Yorkshire recently.
The event was in jeopardy for a time but after a last-minute appeal Giggleswick School stepped in to host for the second time in three years.
The Manx group of athletes, sourced almost entirely from Ramsey Grammar School, were fortunate to make it across the water with the sailing brought forward to avoid the forecast gales.
In the end the sailing was surprisingly smooth, ensuring the athletes could enjoy a bit of rest after a very early start.
Unusually, the racing was held on the Saturday to avoid a clash with the Hodgson Brother Fell relays, but this suited the IoM contingent better as it avoided the usual rush back to the ferry and allowed them to stay for the duration of the prize presentation.
The first representation came in the Year 7 race where Timothy Perry was making his debut at the event. The youngest of the Perry siblings, Timothy put in an excellent performance to finish well up the top third of the field and get the squad off to a great start.
Harry Stennett set the bar very high at last year’s event when he finished in silver medal position in the Year 7 race. This year he was up against the older Year 9 athletes, although he once again put in a very impressive performance to claim fourth spot (and first to the summit).
Next up was the strong-looking Year 10/11 boys squad of Charlie Teare, Dominic Dunwell and Samuel Perry.
After a year of improvement and impressive results on the local stage, hopes were high for these lads who were finally competing at the top end of their age group.
Despite the unfortunate withdrawal of an injured Lucas Stennett, the lads did themselves proud to claim the team silver, each of them giving it absolutely everything to each grab as higher position as possible.
Samuel Perry had a brilliant individual run too in claiming individual bronze by the tiniest of margins in the final sprint to the line.
Not to be outdone, the Year 12/13 girls squad comprising Madison McMullan, Catherine Perry and Lottie Stennett equalled the lads performance in taking the team silver, thanks to packing the top half of the field. Catherine now bows out of the event after being almost ever present over the years.
Harry Kneen was the only representative in the Year 12/13 lads race but continued his marked improvement this season to finish a very credible 14th overall position in a field packed with the best young fell runners in England.
l A big thanks to the athletes, parents and supporters who always represent the Isle of Man with such credit. The Isle of Man squad is always made particularly welcome at the event, largely thanks to the way in which they conduct themselves both on and off the field.
Thanks also to Manx Fell Runners and Isle of Man Athletics Association for supporting the trip financially.
The event returns to Giggleswick next year where hopes will be high of some further stand-out performances.
