It may be Valentine’s Day but there’s no love between Douglas Celts and Vagabonds when they meet at Port-e-Chee in the Manx Cup on Saturday.
Vagas come into it on the back of an opening-round defeat at Southern Nomads on Saturday and will need a win here to keep their cup hopes alive.
The Celts are previous Manx Cup winners and can’t be taken for granted.
They’re leading the Manx Shield and, on their day, can boast an impressive line-up. Their recent away foray to Northwich gave run outs to a couple of first-team occasionals as well as the likes of Bryn Snellgrove, Ralph Clarke, Mark McGee and Wilf Kermode.
Vagas used last weekend’s game to gain some experience for some of their youngsters. Lennon Moore had fared well for Western Vikings the previous week and he earned his bench spot.
They were, however, missing their influential skipper Dan Bonwick who hasn’t played since January 10. His return would be a welcome boost.
Kick-off is 1pm.
