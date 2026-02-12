Reigning Superbike TT champion Davey Todd is set to make his debut at the iconic Daytona 200 event next month.
The 30-year-old Yorkshireman will tackle the 57-mile, 200-lap event on-board a Triumph Street Triple 765RS for fellow TT star Peter Hickman’s PHR Performance team.
Hickman will also contest the Florida event for a third time over the weekend of March 5-7, aiming to improve on his best finish of fourth last year.
Todd will also ride the Triumph for PHR Performance in the Supersport races at this summer’s TT alongside Hickman and Frenchman Pierre Yves-Bian.
Todd said: ‘I’m super excited to be joining the PHR Performance Triumph team for the Daytona 200 and also on the roads.
‘It’ll be my first time at Daytona, not only to watch but also to compete in the event itself; it’s something that I’ve wanted to do for years and to be on the Triumph, a winning bike, alongside my good friend Pete is going to be really fun.
‘I know we can go there, be super competitive and do a good job for Triumph.
‘I’ve already had a few laps on the Street Triple 765 and my initial feeling is that it is a really good Supersport package.
‘It’s different to what I have ridden in the past, but in a good way and I’m already feeling comfortable.
‘I’ll also be with PHR on the roads, and excited to be continuing with the 765 in the Supersport classes at the NW200 and TT.
‘We already know that the Street Triple is competitive on the roads from what Hicky has done - I have also battled against him, so I know first-hand how strong the bike is.
‘I’m super excited to get going with this project with Daytona first - a huge thanks to the guys at Triumph Racing and also to PHR and Pete for putting this together for me.’
