Summit Grappling Academy took a combined junior and senior competition squad to Empire Grappling’s Northern Open tournament in Manchester last weekend.
Fresh off their recent victories at the IBJJF London Open Championship, a team of 30 made the trip, with 13 competitors stepping onto the mats for both Gi and No-Gi matches throughout the day.
The results were nothing short of outstanding, with Summit securing an impressive medal haul of six golds, five silvers and four bronzes.
With the tournament format providing more match opportunities, Summit’s athletes showcased their skills in both Gi (kimono) and No-Gi (rashguard and shorts).
Juniors
Theodore Sloane competed in his first tournament, proving to be a rising talent.
The seven-year-old won his opening match 6-3 on points and secured victory in his second with an Americana shoulder lock submission, earning a well-deserved gold medal.
Aden Dunkley-Nation made a spectacular competition debut, displaying composure and skill. With two dominant victories (9-2 and 12-4), he claimed gold in the Gi division against tough opposition.
Alan Greenhalgh, one of Summit’s standout juniors, demonstrated his trademark control, securing gold in Gi with two submission wins. Moving to No-Gi, he faced higher-ranked yellow belt opponents but delivered a strong 9-0 points win to take silver.
Nathan Ferns celebrated his biggest competitive success yet, taking gold with two wins out of three, scoring 5-0 and 2-0 in his matches. His technical improvement and well-executed takedown in the final match were highlights.
Iona Meban, a British champion and experienced competitor, secured bronze in Gi after a submission win in her second match as she continues her journey toward defending her British title this summer.
Finley Quirk, competing for the first time, put in a strong performance in both Gi and No-Gi. He secured a match win in each format, earning bronze in Gi and silver in No-Gi - an excellent debut effort.
Stanlagh Mayers, an SGA ambassador and recent IBJJF London Open competitor, delivered a solid performance in Gi, taking a 12-2 points victory in his second match to claim bronze.
Luca Christian narrowly missed out on a medal but delivered an electric performance, finishing his opponent with a belly-down rear naked choke submission in under a minute - a true showstopper.
Seniors
Rachel Kermeen, Summit’s sole adult ambassador, came into this competition determined after a narrow loss in her debut last November. Her hard work paid off as she avenged a previous loss, winning her first match by decision.
She then dominated her second match from start to finish, securing a decisive victory via arm triangle choke to take gold.
Sorrelle Williams, another Summit parent turned competitor, was inspired by her son’s success and her team-mate Kermeen’s performance.
In her first match, she secured a points win before finishing her second bout in under two minutes with an Americana submission, claiming gold and ending the day on a high note.
Team success
Summit Grappling Academy’s strong showing earned them the third place team trophy in Gi and fourth place overall—a remarkable achievement for an independent club competing against much larger teams with multiple affiliations.
- The Hills Meadow-based academy offers training in both grappling and striking for all levels, from aspiring competitors to those looking for self-defense skills or fitness.
Anyone interested should get in touch via its social media channels or visit www.summitgrapplingacademy.com