Swift and Mazzone back in action this week
Tuesday 16th August 2022 11:18 am
Share
(Manxmanphotos )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Tom Mazzone will return to action this week when he competes in the Baltic Chain Tour in northern Europe.
The race sees riders tackle stages in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, starting on Thursday and finishing on Sunday.
Saint Piran cyclist Mazzone heads to the tour fresh from finishing 38th in the men’s road race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games the Sunday before last.
Leading the locals in the latter event was Onchan resident Ben Swift in 15th place and he is also back in action this week when he takes to the startline at the Tour of Denmark.
The five-stage race gets underway today (Tuesday) and continues until Saturday.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |