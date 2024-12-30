Ben Swift limbered up for Australia’s Tour Down Under in a couple of weeks’ time with victory in the annual Hamper Road Race at Jurby on Sunday.
The 37-year-old seasoned professional repeated the win he initially clocked up in the local festive road race back in 2019 with a typically well-calculated ride.
He was in the smallest group of five elite riders to start the five-lapper from the rear of the field, alongside Max Walker, Adam Kelly, Tyler Hannay and (by his own choice) Christian Varley.
Mark Cavendish was a non-starter for what, in truth, would have been his final ride as a professional. But he had only been aiming to ride in support of his brother Andrew in one of the front groups, the latter in his first cycle race for nigh on 20 years.
Tramping along at 30mph, it wasn’t long before the five elite men were reeling in the large group four ahead of them, containing a good mix of strong local junior, senior and veteran riders.
They in turn were making up ground on group three, containing women’s race favourite Ruby Oakes.
Group one had already been gobbled up by group two so the race came together at half-distance.
By the time the fast boys made contact with group four, early on lap three, the latter had joined forces with group three. The last survivors from the combined front group were also caught a minute or so later, but the elite men did not hang around for a friendly chat and rode straight past into the lead of the race.
The only rider to catch on to the elite men was Niall Colquitt, who effectively took Varley’s place - with the latter briefly sitting on the front of what had instantly grown to a sizeable peloton.
World Tour riders Swift and Walker were the likely favourites once they took control of the race, but it was Hannay who initially made a break with INEOS Grenadiers man Swift towards the end of lap three.
Kelly and Walker dragged them back in to commence the fourth lap together again, Colquitt having been dropped out of the back by EF Education–EasyPost new signing Walker.
The front four spent much of the fifth and final lap eyeing each other up, and very nearly got caught out as the chasing group narrowed the gap to around 10 seconds entering the finish straight from the Bretney end.
Swift was odds-on favourite to take the sprint, so he didn’t really need to dig hard to fend off any attacks from the three young Manxmen sharing the front with him as they all approached the finish.
Hannay held on longest and was only half-a-second behind at the line in front of Jurby Parish Hall, with Kelly (who recently stepped up with Tuscany-based MG.Kvis Continental team) holding off Walker for third.
The latter is also heading to Australia in a few days time for the Tour Down Under, but will also take in the Cadel Evans and Surf Coast Classic events in a busy start to his career with the EF Education set-up.
Colquitt had enough left to win the bunch sprint for fifth, followed by brothers Ivan and Alec Sorby (junior man and youth class winners respectively).
Christian Varley won the vets prize, having recently turned 40, while fellow Peel resident Ruby Oakes won the women’s hamper for the second time in 17th place, edging out the hard-trying youth Abi Clayton in the gallop to the line, with Lily-ann Scott third.
Oakes has recently announced her move to DAS-Hutchinson-Brother UK women’s team.
And what about Cavendish (Andrew that is)? 23rd - not a bad ride at all considering he’s been away from the scene for a long while. He, like his much-esteemed brother, was a more than handy time-trialler in his early teens. He still holds the under-13 record for 25 miles from 2003!
There was a total field of 48 riders for the event, which raised in the region of £850 (via entry fees) for the Isle of Man cycling team heading to the next Island Games in Orkney. This sum will be doubled up by event sponsor Hannan Law.
Cycle Hamper Race, Jurby - Sunday (five laps - 25 miles): 1, Ben Swift 57min 50.16sec; 2, Tykler Hannay 57:50.6; 3, Adam Kelly 57:51.1; 4, Max Walker 57:52.0; 5, Niall Colquitt 58:03.4; 6, Ivan Sorby 58:03.6; 7, Alec Sorby 58:03.9; 8, James Kinrade 58:04.6; 9, Callum Salisbury 58:05.4; 10, Eric Kelly 58:05.7; 11, Owen Collins 58:06.0; 12, Christian Varley 58:06.3; 13, Michael Faid 58:17.4; 14, Cameron Hounsell 1:00:01.7; 15, Daniel Minay 1:00:01.7; 16, Mark Horsthuis 1:00:01.9; 17, Ruby Oakes 1:00:02.4; 18, Hugh Osborn 1:00:03.3; 19, Abi Clayton 1:00:03.6; 22, Nathan Hinks 1:00:03.9; 21, Tom Broadbent 1:00:04.6; 22, Richard Fletcher 1:00:04.9; 23, Andrew Cavendish 1:00:04.9; 24, Harry Snape 1:00:06.1; 25, Lily-ann Scott 1:00:06.1; 26, David Cain 1:00:06.6; 27, Chris Bulley 1:00:08.9; 28, Nick Colburn 1:00:20.2; 29, Niall Quiggin 1:00:21.5; 30, Gavin Collins 1:02:52.7; 31, Richie Cryer 1:03:44.3; 32, Mike Chatel 1:03:47.9; 33, Marco Almeida 1:04:21.6; 34, James Hinchliffe 1:05:28.3; 35, Richard Corke 1:05:28.6; 36, Stephen Christian 1:05:29.2; 29, Gianni Epifani 1:05:29.7; 38, Craig Hindle 1:05:30.4; 39, Aifric O'Shea 1:05:35.6; 40, Orry Lund 1:06:48.4; 45, Zach Jones 1:06:54.1; 42, John Garrood 1:09:34.9; 43, Emma Atkinson 1:09:35.4; 40, Lee Johnson 1:14:03.8. Four lap finishers: Harry Kinley 49:08.5; Lee Clayton 59:58.9; Grace Robinson 1:00:04.3. DNF: Ethan Jackson (two laps).