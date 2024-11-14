Motorists in the south of the island are being asked to drive with care in the area of the Haldane Fisher Syd Quirk Half-Marathon on Sunday morning.
The annual event takes place between 8am and 11.30am in the areas of Castletown, Ballasalla and Ballabeg, starting and finishing at the Ronaldsway Industrial Estate.
A spokesperson for event organisers Isle of Man Veterans Athletes’ Club said: ‘We kindly ask all drivers to exercise caution as there will be 400 enthusiastic competitors on the road.
‘We extend our gratitude to race sponsors, Haldane Fisher, for its generous support.
‘Additionally, we would like to thank our corporate water station providers: Lloyds Bank, Barclays Bank, and IQ-EQ, for ensuring our runners stay hydrated throughout the event.
‘A special shout-out goes to all the volunteers who will be dedicating their time and effort to support this weekend's Isle of Man Championship event. Your contribution is invaluable and greatly appreciated.’