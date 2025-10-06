T45 Jiu-Jitsu Isle of Man travelled to Ireland to compete at the ADCC Irish Open Championships recently, one of the toughest grappling events in Europe.
The event is an ADCC-sanctioned submission grappling (no-gi grappling) tournament which is held annual in Dublin for beginner, intermediate and professional competitors in various age and skill categories
The Peel-based martial arts team put in an excellent showing across all divisions, demonstrating the growing strength of Jiu-Jitsu in the island.
Oscar Corkhill impressed with a strong performance in the adult pro division, winning his opening match before narrowly losing in the second round.
William Christian stepped up to face a difficult opponent in the junior intermediate division and, despite the result, showed great progress and determination.
Head coach Myles Joughin entered the masters pro division where he faced high-level opposition. Competing as a purple belt in Jiu Jitsu, he went up against black belts and secured gold for the team, finishing every match by submission.
The team are proud of their performances at such a high-level competition but know they can do better and are already looking ahead to their next challenges.
T45 Jiu Jitsu Isle of Man continues to grow, representing the island at international events while building a strong community at home.
For more information about the club, follow the ‘T45 Jiu Jitsu Isle of Man’ page on Facebook.
