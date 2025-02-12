Week 15 of the Fun88-sponsored Isle of Man Table Tennis Association league was dedicated to doubles matches for the top two divisions.
Travellers A’s lead in Division One increased to 14 points thanks to a clean sweep against demotion-destined Tower B.
Travellers C’s lead slipped to two points at the top of Division Two after losing to fast-rising JRTE Marketing A, while Travellers D are 16 points clear in Division Three.
DIVISION ONE
Travellers A (9), Tower B (0)
Travellers A increased their lead over second-placed Ramsey A by two points with this whitewash over bottom-placed Ramsey B.
Liam Chan did not drop a set in any of his games. Simon Radcliffe was involved in a couple of 9/11 legs, but only one match went to a third set when Sam Sen and Mark Webster-Smith snatched the second set 11/5 against Scott Lewis and Malcolm Cummings.
Ramsey A (7), Arbory B (2)
British League representatives Adam Teare and Becky Taylor survived two tie-breaks to defeat John Magnall and Dan Levine and were pushed even closer by Magnall and Amit Lanin.
But sixth-placed Arbory B were 6-0 down before Magnall and Lanin overcame Duncan Alexander and Taylor for second-placed Ramsey A. This inspired Lanin and Levine who surprised Taylor and Adam Teare 14/12, 7/11,11/7.
Arbory A (8), Tower A (1)
All but three games went the full distance but only one was converted in favour of seventh-placed Tower A when Dave Parsons and Mike Bayley outfoxed Jason Quirk and Sonja Shaw 8/11, 11/6,11/7.
Together, Mike Tamarov and Quirk only dropped one set but more encouraging for third-placed Arbory A was Shaw’s positive contribution especially in counteracting the tricky spin serves of Tower’s Steve Curtis.
Travellers B (7), Strathallan (2)
John Shooter and Malc Lewis were undefeated for fourth-placed Travellers B, all their matches ending in two swift sets.
Fifth-placed Strathy’s successes stemmed from two of the four games that made it to a deciding set.
Wayne Taylor, in combination with Andy Horne and his baffling bat, overcame Will Shooter and Lewis. Finally, Strathy doubled their tally when Taylor and Quine edged out the Shooters 11/9.
DIVISION TWO
Ramsey B (8), Arbory D (1)
Having won their opening match, Malcolm Lambert and Mike Levine’s hopes for further success were dashed when frustratingly losing 9/11, 15/13, 17/19 to fourth-placed Ramsey B’s Geoff Ball and Adrian Slater.
That loss precipitated further disappointment in their last match against Wael Kassim and Slater.
Encouragingly, young Liav Lanin was involved in the only other match that sixth-placed Arbory D took to the final set.
Travellers C (4), JRTE Marketing A (5)
Top placed Travellers C suffered only their second defeat of the season against fifth-placed JRTE Marketing now starring Brian Crellin and Darren Smethurst who, together, were undefeated.
When partnered with Steve Carridge from their B team, they won a further point apiece. David Buck in combination with Paul Mathieson-Nelson won two matches and team-mate Keeran Chan contributed to Travellers C’s other two points.
Peel A (6), Ramsey C (3)
Jon Taylor Burt and Ken Hegarty helped secure second-placed Peel A’s victory with three wins together.
Isle of Man Table Tennis Association chair Maggie Mulhern provided their other three points in combination with each of them.
Darren Shaw was delighted to purloin a point for the bottom-placed club, but Martyn Howard and Keith Herrington were Ramsey C’s most prolific pairing as, together, they bagged a brace.
Desmond’s Douglas A (8), Arbory C (1)
Neil Ronan together with Brandon Montgomery, and then Ronan paired with Russell Kent, proved to be unbeatable combinations for third-placed Desmond’s Douglas.
Seventh-placed Arbory C’s solitary point came from a three-set win by Kevin Drewry and Rob Wright over Kent and Montgomery.
Bob Borland, on loan to Arbory C, frustratingly lost in the only other three-setter in this encounter.
DIVISION THREE
Travellers D (4), JRTE Marketing B (1)
Maurice Campbell extended his unbeaten run and delivered the doubles with team-mate Margaret Forsyth for top-placed Travellers D.
JRTE in fourth place gained their hard-earned point when Anil Paul inflicted only the third defeat of the season on Forsyth by winning 11/8, 8/11, 11/8. 17/15.
Gary Skillicorn’s only adventure beyond the third set was in the doubles.
Travellers E (5), Travellers G (0)
Eban Moore and Henry Weaver took all the points for second-placed Travellers E in straight sets despite some promising play by Thomas Taylor-Burt and Max Doyle from sixth-placed Travellers G.
Doyle came closest to claiming a point when losing 11/7, 11/9,14/12 to Weaver.
Travellers F (5), Ramsey D (0)
The youngsters from third-placed Travellers F weathered the early storm from the wily veterans representing Ramsey D.
Sydnie Weaver wefted her way past Pat Halliwell 9/11, 14/12, 11/2, 11/3 and then Tony Sewell in short shift.
Rhys Bufton’s wins were equally emphatic and the youngsters also dominated the doubles 11/2, 13/11, 11/1.
Forthcoming fixtures
Next Wednesday (February 19) the Howard Wilcock Hard Bat competition takes place. Enquiries should be directed towards Kevin Drewry who is running the event.
- Fridays are practice nights at the NSC and all-comers are welcome between 7-9pm. The cost is £5 per adult and £3 for juniors.
