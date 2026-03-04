Isle of Man table tennis star Scott Lewis recently returned from South America following a series of clinical performances at the 2026 STAG Global Classic Table Tennis World Cup in Três Coroas, Brazil.
As the first player to represent the island at this annual international event, Lewis enjoyed a successful debut, advancing from the group stages into the knockout rounds in nearly every category he entered.
Competing across the ‘purest’ forms of the sport - hardbat, sandpaper and bare wood - Lewis tested his skills against a diverse international field of 200 athletes representing more than 20 nations from around the world.
Bare wood success
In the open bare wood modality (where bats have no rubber or sandpaper covering), Lewis produced his most notable results.
After qualifying from his initial group, which included a straight-sets victory over the tournament’s number six seed Marcelo Benites of Brazil, the island player moved into the knockout brackets.
In the last 32, Scott showed immense mental fortitude against a highly-rated Danish opponent. After dropping the first end, Lewis adjusted his tactics to secure a gritty 2-1 victory.
His run eventually ended in a hard-fought last 16 match against a top-seeded French player, narrowly losing 15-13, 15-12 in a contest that drew praise for its intensity.
World Cup standards
The tournament highlighted the exceptional standard of the classic game.
In the hardbat categories, Lewis maintained his consistency by reaching the last 16 of the men’s singles and the last 32 of the open event, eventually falling to a top-ranked specialist from China.
The depth of the field was further illustrated by the presence of world-renowned figures such as the Swedish ‘ping pong maestro’ Anton Andersson, who claimed the overall hardbat world title, and legendary American author and coach Larry Hodges.
The competition also featured David Tiplady, the 2024 world champion whom Lewis defeated to claim his English Open title last year, proving that the Manx champion can compete at a truly international level.
Local business backing for local talent
Scott’s participation was made possible through the generous support of local businesses.
As previously reported, lead sponsor Sutcliffe Construction provided the essential backing for the journey.
Ralph Sutcliffe, of the long-standing island firm, commented: ‘We are proud to be working alongside Scott as he prepares to showcase his talent and dedication on the world stage. This support highlights our commitment to encouraging excellence.’
Lewis also expressed his gratitude to Spin Arena, Copy Shop and the Arrandale House & Apartments, who provided his official tournament playing kit, as well as the many supporters who sent messages of encouragement from home.
Having successfully navigated his first World Cup and earned a place in the knockout stages against some of the game's most recognised names, Scott now looks ahead to the remainder of the local season and the prospect of the 2027 tournament.
- Reports from the local table tennis league appear weekly in the Isle of Man Courier, available on Friday mornings.
For more information about the sport in the island, visit Isle of Man Table Tennis Association’s website which can be found at https://tabletennis365.com/IOM
