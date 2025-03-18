THE 2025 Jurby MRSports season fired into life in cool but dry conditions under sunny skies at the JCK Kart Track on Sunday.
Once again there was a head-to-head in the Plop 110cc class between defending champion Tom ‘Tweeks’ Dawson and fierce rival Charles ‘Chuck’ Bregazzi.
First blood during qualifying went to Dawson in heat one after early pressure from Alex Bottomley who fell on the exit from hairpin two, known as Curly’s.
Bregazzi became embroiled in a three-way contest for second place with Alex’s father Simon Bottomley and hard-riding Phil Gunnell, which eventually went Bregazzi’s way from Bottomley Sr.
The leading C90 riders were Paul Moorby and Robbie Lace in ninth and 10th places overall.
Bregazzi turned the tables on Dawson in heat two, out-braking him mid-race into Memorial Corner at the top end of the circuit and holding on to take victory by 0.3 of a second. Gunnell put in a solid display to take third from Bottomley Sr.
Gary Flowers was the first C90 home in sixth overall
With honours even in the 110cc class, it all rested on the final and Bregazzi was up for the challenge. He got off the line quickly to take an immediate lead which he held throughout the race to take his second win of the day, despite race-long pressure from Dawson.
Gunnell had an eventful race, suffering two crashes on the exit from Hairpin 2 to finish a lap down. The race was red-flagged on lap 10 after Moorby and Kelly Andersen had a coming together on the banked section of the Bombhole.
Simon Bottomley finished third ahead of his son, who battled his way past Sam Corlett into fourth. Flowers again led the C90 charge from Lace, putting in one of his best performances on the track.
Former kart and bike racer Terry Rigaux, took the ‘Gentleman’s Set’ - fastest in qualifying, winning both heats and final - in his Pitbike Open class debut.
Jack Meechan pushed hard, but ‘Firey Jack’s’ all-action style could not better ‘Tearaway Terry’ who won by an impressive margin of 13 seconds.
The concurrently run 140cc class, starting 20 seconds behind, saw a first heat win for the ever-improving Jed Scott.
But the pattern was established for the day and Rigaux again took an early lead in heat two from Meechan, who slide off at Bombhole - remounting to regain second spot.
Aaron Craine put in some fast laps to end the day with two third places and a fourth.
Rigaux stormed to victory in the final, eight seconds ahead of Meechan, with Scott securing the overall 140cc honours.
Five young drivers contested the Junior Pitbike class, with regulars Billy Kneen, Connor Percival and Toby Melvin joined by newcomer Harry Warby.
Kneen, 15, looked set to dominate proceedings from the off, winning heat one by six seconds from Percival, and heat two was a repeat.
Percival put an end to Kneen’s hat-trick hopes, hunting him down mid-race and taking command in the second half. Newcomer Warby steadily improved to grab third after putting a clean pass on Melvin.
- Round two is on Easter Sunday (April 20), with practice getting underway at 10.30am. Free admission for spectators, full race commentary and catering van on site.
PETER MYLCHREEST AND PAUL COPPARELLI