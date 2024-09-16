The Felton’s-sponsored men’s and women’s Manx Masters bowls events took place at South Ramsey Bowling Club on Sunday following the conclusion of the junior events (see page 44).
In the women's, losing out at the quarter-final stages were home greener Gill Dixon 17-21 to Louise Tebay (Ballaugh), while current holder Jenny Moore (South Ramsey) beat Stella Watterson (Castletown) 21-9.
In the other half of the draw Lyn Bolton (Marown) beat home greener Judy Kelly 21-13, while Clare Cooper beat Marown team-mate Debbie Leece 21-16.
In the semis Tebay ensured it wasn’t going to be seven Manx Masters wins in a row for Moore, putting in a strong performance with a 21-15 win.
In the other semi it was another all-Marown clash as Cooper took on Bolton. With the pair tied at 14-14, a strong finish from Cooper secured a 21-16 victory.
Cooper, having appeared in several Manx Masters finals, would have fancied her chances against Tebay who is only in her fourth season of bowls, while Cooper has over 30 years of experience. One thing for certain at the start of the final was that a new name would be on the trophy.
Tebay had other ideas, storming into the lead 13-5. Cooper got in and headed for the corners, managing to close the deficit to five chalks at 8-13 but Tebay stopped the comeback to score six chalks over four ends, playing the corners that Cooper had taken her in.
With the score 19-8 to Tebay, Cooper managed to pick up two singles to reach doubles, but Tebay ensured it was her day scoring singles with two good bowls over the last two ends to secure a well-deserved 21-10 victory and clinch her first Manx Masters title, undoubtedly her biggest win since taking up the game in 2021.
It proved to be a great day for the Tebay family, with mum Louise’s win having been followed up with daughter Saskia having won the JP Corry Young Manx Masters earlier in the day.
Felton’s Men’s Manx Masters
In the men’s event seven of the first and second round matches were well contested, with the player losing out scoring 17 or more.
Losing out at the quarter-final stage were Tom Kelly 20-21 to Marown team-mate Paul Dunn, while Onchan’s Kevin Quirk was beaten comfortably 12-21 by Stevie Kelly (Peel).
In the other half, it was a blockbuster game between two South Ramsey men John Kennish and David Bradford, with the former taking the lead 15-11. Five doubles were scored over five ends, with Bradford scoring four of them to lead 19-17.
Kennish fought back once more to level the game at 20-20 and led a good bowl on the deciding end, albeit to the side of the jack. Bradford snapped up the opportunity to reach up, with his first bowl connecting perfectly to seal the game 21-20.
The final game of the quarter-finals was won by Marown man Colin Kelly 21-12 as he beat North Ramsey’s Paul Allison.
Convincing wins followed in the semi-finals stage as both winners kept their opponent to single figures, with Dunn the first man to reach the final with a 21-7 win over Stevie Kelly. Bradford also performed brilliantly, beating 2023 Manx Masters winner Colin Kelly 21-8.
The final was tough to call, with Dunn in good form having also previously defeated Bradford at South Ramsey - so it proved with a final that was an entertaining watch for the spectators.
Bradford won the first end, only to then concede the next three ends to trail 4-7. Bradford got in, went on to win five consecutive ends playing the edge by the long hut to lead 11-7.
Dunn responded with a two, then moved around the green playing his renowned sweeping round pegs with some great lead bowls, being careful not to play back onto the edge that Bradford had success on earlier in the game, winning seven ends on the trot to take a healthy five-chalk lead at 16-11.
Bradford got back in thanks to a loose end from Dunn, then followed up with a single with the Marown man going into the back of his bowl. Dunn got back in with a good last bowl, scoring two singles to edge 18-14 ahead.
A pivotal moment of the game took place on the next end: with Bradford lying two down, he changed his peg using home green knowledge to grab hold of the jack to score one, which was swiftly followed by a single and a double to level the match at 18-18.
Bradford played two great bowls going into the clubhouse corner. There looked to be no route in for Dunn, but his bowl pegged with pace to spring the South Ramsey’s man nearest bowl onto the jack which moved the jack to his back bowl to count for on. This was a great result, very nearly scoring two from the end.
With the score 19-18 to Dunn, Bradford scored two to lead 20-19 then took his time before setting the mark.
A different mark was set to what Bradford had played throughout the game, with a two-foot lead, a very similar second bowl leaving Dunn with a tough route into the jack.
Dunn halved Bradford’s second bowl, but lost out on the measure as Bradford won his fourth Manx Masters title.
The presentation was made by competition organiser Glynn Hargraves who thanked everyone who played and all who had helped with the running of the competitions, plus the women who once again outdone themselves with the catering and the club members who assisted throughout the day.
Long-term supporters Chris and Lynnette Perry of Felton’s Ironmongers were introduced to present the prizes - without their support, this event would not be possible.
Bradford stated he was delighted to have won the trophy, having beaten who he believes to be two of the best Manx bowlers ever in John Kennish and Colin Kelly, plus the in-form Paul Dunn.
GLYNN HARGRAVES