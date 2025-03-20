For many members of Albany LTC and other tennis clubs who are fans of island resident Billy Harris, Wednesday night was a bit special.
He had won his two qualifying matches in the Miami Open to book his place in his first main draw event of the year.
Qualifying in a major event is tough. In the first round the 30-year-old Isle of Man player defeated Mikael Ymer of Sweden 6/7(60 7/6 (7) 6/3 and then triumphed 7/5 6/3 against Hugo Caster of France.
Into the main draw, his match was scheduled for 11pm on Wednesday evening on the main Grand Court and televised on Sky Sports Tennis.
Having decided to stay up and watch, the women’s singles preceding match went to three sets and therefore Harris’s match was delayed until after midnight.
Play eventually got underway at 12.30am and it was good match but a tough three-setter against Eliot Spizzirri of the host nation, with the latter coming from behind to win 7/6(5), 3/6, 6/2.
ALBANY NEWS
Albany Lawn Tennis Club will be holding the first in a new series of open American tournaments on Thursday next week.
Non-members are very welcome to get involved as well – the entry fee of £5 includes refreshments.
Entry by email [email protected] or phone 861497. Alternatively, simply add your name to the list on the noticeboard. Entries close at 6.30pm on the day before a draw for partners at 6.45 ahead of play starting at 7pm.
- The club’s popular Saturday junior outdoor sessions are for red, orange, green and yellow ball players.
Juniors should sign the register on arrival and the club’s tuck shop will be open as usual.
PAT SHARP