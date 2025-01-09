Isle of Man tennis ace Billy Harris missed out on a place in next week’s Australian Open after losing in the tournament’s final qualifying round.
The Manxman’s attempts to reach a second Grand Slam were ended in the early hours of Thursday morning as he lost 7-5 6-2 to Kamil Majchrzak of Poland.
The British number four made his Grand Slam main-draw debut as a wildcard at Wimbledon last summer, where he lost in the first round to Spain's Jaume Munar.
The 29 year old has since gone on to represent Great Britain in both the Davis Cup and United Cup, which took place in Sydney last week.
Prior to his defeat by world number 126 Majchrzak, the former Castletown and Albany member had battled past Japan's Yuta Shimizu 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 in the first round of qualifying before cruising to a 6-1 6-2 victory over Spain's Carlos Taberner in the second round on Wednesday morning.
Harris, who is currently ranked 126th in the world, will be aiming to build on a strong 2024 by climbing back up to the high of 101 he reached in September.