Manx TT racer Nathan Harrison says finishing fourth in Monday’s Superbike TT behind ‘some of the best riders in the world’ was a ‘dream come true’ as he officially joined the 130mph club with the fastest lap of his career.
The 26-year-old, from Onchan, produced a sensational ride in the opening Superbike race of the week, clocking a blistering first lap of 131.27mph to place himself firmly among the elite at this year’s TT.
Harrison had shown strong form throughout practice week, posting a 128.825mph lap that made him the fifth-fastest rider in the Superbike class.
He then went on to achieve over 130mph in qualifying, but this doesn’t officially count on record.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man this week, Harrison described the performance as the highlight of his career so far: ‘It was a proper dream come true yesterday, knowing that I can put up a fight with the best road racers in the world with such little experience.
‘I’m only 26 years old, it’s my third TT, and I missed a year too, so I’m made up.’
He added: ‘To get a 131mph lap, to finish fourth, and to do it in the race when it counts, it’s an ecstatic feeling.’
Harrison, who grew up in Onchan surrounded by the TT atmosphere, spoke about how deeply personal racing on the Mountain Course is to him.
‘It’s why I started racing motorbikes.
‘I grew up watching the TT, seeing the trucks come in, riders visiting schools, that was the dream. It wasn’t MotoGP or anything like that. It was always the TT,’ he said.
His achievement is made even more impressive when compared to the riders around him.
He noted: ‘That was my eighth TT start.
‘James Hillier, who I beat, has something like 78 starts.
‘The experience some of those guys have is massive. So to be somewhere near them, I’ll take that!’
Harrison praised the efforts of organisers in dealing with challenging conditions, including weather delays and oil spills that disrupted the schedule.
‘It is what it is. We’re all in the same boat. You’ve just got to stay relaxed, stay ready, and make the most of it when the time comes.’
Asked about what’s next for the remainder of TT 2025, he said: ‘I’m relaxed now. I’ve done what I wanted, break 130mph and get a solid result. Anything else is just a bonus.’
As for his favourite part of the course?
‘The mountain section,’ he said without hesitation. ‘Fast, flowing, and just something special.’
It’s clear that for Harrison, riding the TT is more than just competition, it’s a lifelong dream unfolding on the roads he grew up around.
And now, with a 131mph lap and a top-four finish under his belt, the Manxman is no longer just chasing legends, he’s becoming one.