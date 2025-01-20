Billy Harris has been selected to play for Great Britain’s Davis Cup team against Japan in the competition’s first round qualifiers at the end of this month.
The Manx player’s team mates for the tie in Miki are Cameron Norrie, Jacob Fernleigh and doubles specialist Neil Skupski .
The tie starts in Japan on Friday, January 31 and will be televised.
- Parents of Albany Tennis Club’s mini tennis programme are asked to register in the club room when the arrive.
The Ballaughton Meadow club is compiling a new register, and all children and/or parents are required to sign in before going to the indoor court.
- Former Albany member Anne Tinker passed away last Thursday.
The funeral will be on Friday, February 7 at 12.30pm at St Peter’s Church, Onchan.