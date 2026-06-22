Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris got his Wimbledon qualifying campaign off to a winning start on Monday.
Competing in the round of 128 in the men’s singles at SW19, the 31-year-old was in dominant form when he went up against Italy’s Stefano Napolitano.
The former Albany and Castletown LTC member was in imperious form on court six at the famous venue, breaking his opponent in only the fourth game of the first set.
He then repeated the trick in game eight to comfortably take the opening set 6-2 in only 37 minutes.
It was a similar story in the second set, with the islander taking control by once again breaking Napolitano in only the second game.
Despite the Italian earning a break of his own to briefly make the score 3-1, Harris hit back straightaway and recorded two more breaks on his way to sealing the second set 6-2 to book his place in the next round.
Harris is now due to go up against Hungarian number three Zsombor Piros in the round of 64, possibly on Wednesday morning at 11am, although the time and date is still to be confirmed.
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