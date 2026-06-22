Castletown Lawn Tennis Club made the most of a beautiful Saturday to welcome eight teams to its Malew Street courts for an afternoon of team tennis.
Each team had a first pair in one draw and a second pair in another and played four games per match.
A joker card could be played in one match to give a 15-0 start in every game.
There was also a skills round and a quiz to boost scores and level the playing field for all.
With so many teams and rounds of play a huge vote of thanks went to club coach, Neil Ronan, for his organisational skills and to Grayse Ronan (Crumb and Get It) for providing fabulous cakes.
After more than four hours of play in perfect weather the eventual winners were Ramsey Tennis Club’s Amy Bourdon, Simon Hunter, Helen Brooks and Peter Quayle.
Ian Brophy, Adam Davies, James Furnival and Rob Jones also made the journey down from Ramsey and it was great to welcome them to Castletown.
Runners-up, with maximum points in the quiz, were MJ and Rohan Chandilya along with Seth Hornby-Wheeler and Jonah Graham.
Neil provided the winners with tournament medals and a huge round of applause. Credit also goes to all the junior players who performed exceptionally well and gave the seniors a real run for their money.
Wooden Tennis Racquets
For the third year, Castletown LTC hosted its Wooden Racquet tournament at its Malew Street courts recently.
As in previous years, teams were randomly drawn and allocated wooden racquets by coach Neil Ronan.
As always the two bounces allowed and the need to walk at all times confused the younger members and resulted in a lot of laughter and fun.
After some close – and some not so close – matches, the eventual winners were newcomer Mario Ovsenjak and Seth Hornby-Wheeler who defeated Ron and Kirree Ronan in a battle of the generations.
Huge thanks go to Ronan for organising the event, sourcing the wooden prizes and providing all the racquets
Walking tennis
Anyone interested in playing walking Tennis (with modern racquets if preferred) please contact Neil Ronan at [email protected] or come down to the Club on Friday mornings from 10am. Free for members and only £2 per session for non-members.
- The next open event at Castletown Lawn Tennis Club is the Wimbledon Grand Slam on Thursday, July 2.
All are welcome and the entry fee is only £2 each. For more details, please contact Neil Ronan at [email protected]
- For more information about the club, visit https://clubspark.lta.org.uk/CastletownLawnTennisClub/ or follow the ‘Castletown Lawn Tennis Club’ page on Facebook.
- Calling all sports teams: we offer free publicity for local clubs and athletes in our newspapers and on our websites.
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JENNY FOY
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