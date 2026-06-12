Castletown Lawn Tennis Club recently held its latest grand slam tournament - the French Open - at the Malew Street courts.
Club coach Neil Ronan was once again lucky with the weather as conditions proved good for the competition.
The juniors kicked off proceedings with four rounds of very close matches. The eventual winners were Leo Kerr and Darcey Garrett who recorded maximum points, closely followed in second place by Thea Gelling and Jonah Graham who dropped only two points.
The adult members then took to the courts for six matches in doubles pairs which were randomly selected by two members of the club’s committee.
Everyone had a really fun evening, with Ronan and Mario Ovsenjak securing the eventual win having dropped only two points. Ovsenjak is certainly making a habit of winning grand slams and walking away with some excellent prizes.
Second place went to father and son pair Richard and Leo Kerr, with another father and son duo of MJ and Rohan Chandilya taking the third spot in their first grand slam.
Play was followed by a hotly contested one-point knockout competition which saw Leo beat his dad Richard and others to reach the final where he defeated Alan McNair with a less-than-textbook shot!
A vote of thanks was made to Ronan for organising the event and providing the Gallic prizes.
WIMBLEDON
All eyes are now on the Wimbledon Grand Slam at the club on Thursday, July 2 which gets underway at 6.30pm.
Everyone is welcome to attend – entry costs only £2 on the night. Contact Neil via email at [email protected] for further details.
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