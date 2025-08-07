The 2025 Isle of Man Veterans Closed Tennis Championships were held in a week of almost perfect sunny and warm weather at Castletown LTC recently.
A lot of matches needed to be fitted in across the eight days of the competition, with 14 events being contested overall across various age groups, from 35 and over up to 75 and over in men’s and women’s singles as well as men’s, women’s and mixed doubles.
Nerijus Gricevicius took his first two veteran singles titles, winning both 35 and over plus 45 and over men’s singles.
In the 35s singles, Gricevicius had a really long battle against Rob Comber before eventually emerging victorious after more than two and a half hours of action on the court, triumphing 7-5, 3-6, 10-7.
He had things a bit easier in the 45 and over singles, beating Neil Ronan 6-3, 6-1.
A very close and long final was contested in the 55 and over men’s singles, with Neil Watterson beating Alistair Breed 6-2, 7-6.
Peter Dunworth added to his many veterans titles in the 65 and over class by beating Roy McLean comfortably 6-0, 6-0.
Two women’s singles finals were contested this year. In the 35 and over competition, Kirree Ronan beat her doubles partner Nic Skillicorn 6-2 6-2.
In the 45 and over class, Mel Breed beat Lucy Felton in a very good and hard fought final, eventually coming away with the win 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
The men’s doubles as always was well supported, with three events taking place. In the 35 and over round robin, Nerijus Gricevicius and Rob Comber took the title after beating Neil Ronan and Jos Woolford 6-1, 6-1 as well as Herman Oberholzer and Henk Wessels 6-3, 6-2.
In the 45 and over class, Neil Ronan teamed up with Henk Wessels to get the better of Woolford and Chris Mash 7-5, 6-3, while the 55 & over category was won by Alistair Breed and Peter De Carte who beated Steve Edwards and McLean 6-0, 6-1.
All three women’s doubles were contested this year. The 35 and over title was taken by Kirree Ronan and Nicola Skillicorn who triumphed against the pairing of Amy Bourbon and Jennifer Devine 7-6, 6-2.
Jenny Foy had great success in the 45s and 55s classes. Firstly, she partnered Caroline Davies to come out on top against Margaret Bradbury and Karen Murphy 6-3, 6-2.
Then in the 55 and over round robin Foy partnered Caroline Davies and defeated Helen Brooks and Tracey Timms 1-6, 7-5, 10-4 as well as Mel Breed and Karen Murphy 6-3, 6-2.
Lane Wessels and husband Henk won the 35 and over round robin mixed doubles competition after beating Jenny Foy and Chris Bevan 6-1, 6-1 as well as Amy Bourbon and Simon Hunter 6-4, 7-5.
The mixed 55 and over was won by Helen Brooks and Kevin Drewry who came out on top against Jenny Foy and Peter De Carte 6-3, 6-1.
Many thanks to Neil Ronan for organising the tournament and to Castletown Lawn Tennis Club’s president Ron Ronan for presenting the awards on finals day.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.