Isle of Man tennis player Billy Harris is through to the next round of the Eastbourne International tournament after beating fellow Brit Cameron Norrie on Tuesday evening.
The former Castletown and Albany member defeated the former Wimbledon semi-finalist in straight sets 6-4, 6-4 to book his place in the competition’s last-16.
For world number 142 Harris, it was only his second win over a player in the top 100 as he impressively saw off 61st-ranked Norrie.
Harris told BBC Sport: ‘I knew it would be a tough match today.
‘I had to play a good match, and managed to stay solid in the wind.
‘I had some great memories from last year here, hopefully I can turn this into a good week.’
Harris raced into a 4-1 lead with a double break, taking both break points on offer in set one.
A grinding opener with only five winners in total was in part decided by 13 unforced errors from Norrie, who received a wildcard for Eastbourne but was below par here, despite managing to beak Harris’s serve in the eighth game.
He also failed to hit an ace in the one hour and 24 minute encounter.
Harris then broke in seventh game of the second set, and saw off four Norrie break points in the final game as he served for the match.
Harris will play Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci next. That match is scheduled for Wednesday lunchtime and should be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer.
