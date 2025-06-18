Billy Harris was unable to replicate his quarter-final of a year ago as he was defeated by Gabriel Diallo in the first round of the LTA's HSBC Championships at Queen's on Tuesday.
Harris memorably reached the last-eight last year before losing to Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.
But there was no winning run on grass this time as he fell at the first hurdle to Libema Open champion Diallo 6-1, 3-6, 6-4.
‘It was a tough match,’ conceded Harris. ‘Obviously, he has come off a win last week so he's seeing the ball well. I had a slow start but managed to turn it around in the second set.
‘I felt the momentum change but the third set was up-and-down from both of us and unfortunately I couldn't hold serve at the end and take it to 5-5.
‘I'm disappointed. These are big matches and you want to win every one of them.
‘It was a great crowd. It's always nice playing in front of the British fans and it's a shame I couldn't get the win for them.’
The HSBC Championships is in the middle of an action-packed summer of grass-court tennis, with the Lexus Eastbourne Open and the Championships in nearby Wimbledon imminently approaching.
Harris admitted he isn't going to dwell too long on his defeat as he focuses on plotting another memorable outing in Eastbourne.
Last year saw Harris make it all the way to the semi-finals as a wildcard and the island tennis star is targeting a similar campaign next time out on the grass.
He added: ‘I'm gutted to lose but I'm moving onto next week. You win some and lose some so it is what it is.
‘Hopefully I can win some matches on Eastbourne like I did last year. I've got the next few days to put things right from today's match and have a positive week.’
